Govt establishments, press club attacked in B’baria, rail communication suspended

Hefazat-e-Islam men have unleashed mayhem in Brahmanbaria amid the countrywide general strike on Sunday.

The protesters torched several places of sadar, Ashuganj and Sarail after 11:00am on Sunday. They also carried out vandalism in several places. Witnesses said law enforcers and government establishments were the main target of attack. Journalists were also attacked.

Witnesses said calls were made from Brahmanbaria sadar thana mosque to peacefully observe the hartal from the morning. The announcement also urged the protesters not to carry out any attack.

But, Zila Parishad building was torched after 11:00am. Air conditioners were blasted after several rooms of the building were set on fire. Sur Samrat Alauddin Kha Sangitangan, pourashava building and upazila land office were vandalised and torched. Sadar police station and press club were also attacked.