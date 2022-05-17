Govt cancels foreign trips of 17 officials

The government cancelled foreign trips of 17 officials following its decision to stop overseas trips of government officials on May 12, in the wake of the post-Covid economic recovery and the current global crisis.

The Education Ministry today cancelled the Australia trip of 12 University Grants Commission and ministry officials.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division in an order yesterday cancelled the trips.

According to UGC sources, 11 officials of the commission including two UGC members of the UGC and one Secondary and Higher Education Division of the ministry were scheduled to go to Australia on May 28. They were scheduled to visit various universities in Australia.

Bridges Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, cancelled Malaysia tour of five officials of Bridges Division and Bridge authority, according to Monjur Hossain, secretary of Bridges Division.

They were scheduled to visit Malaysia in between May 26 to 29.

The finance ministry in a circular on May 12 said all exposure visits/study tours/travels for APA, innovations, workshops or seminars will remain suspended until further notice.

The order will be applicable for the revenue and development budget.