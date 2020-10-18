Good governance, Faridpur-style

The conflicts and clashes in Faridpur that have been reported in recent times are symptoms rather than a disease. A modern state structure has three organs — the executive, the judiciary and the legislative. The constitution clearly defines the role of each organ. If each organ functions within its own boundaries, no problems crop up. Problems arise when any organ exceeds its boundaries. The administration and the people’s representatives should be complementary to one another, but instead they have taken up a confrontational stance.

It is the lawmakers who decide how the state will run. They will make policies and plans, while these will be implemented by the executive or the public administration. The people’s representative will monitor whether the executive is carrying out these tasks. They will hold the public administration accountable, but will not interfere.