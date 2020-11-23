Ghosts of ‘Begumpara’ and the future of Bangladesh

Economists have detected three scales of corruption. The last stage is systemic or endemic corruption. Capital is shifted to safer countries when the law, politics and administration and security system of the country collapses. The elite find the tools that they used for corruption and embezzlement faulty for the safekeeping of their wealth. They seek citizenship and invest in those countries that are known for strict law enforcement. The irony is, the people who destroyed the system of the country through their unlawful personal gains, head for safe and developed countries to secure their wealth.

The migration towards Begumpara displays the miserable failure of our anti-corruption laws and the drives.

In Kolkata in the nineteenth century, scholars like Raja Ram Mohan began to think that the ‘civilised’ and ‘enlightened’ English would one day settle in this country permanently. They would not think of India just as a money-making machine or a crown of their empire. They will start thinking of India as their homeland and will work for the welfare of the country. The reality of that dream has vanished. The British Raj has exploited the wealth of rich Bengal and India leaving an everlasting pattern of lifelong poverty and socio-political conflict.

The preachers of development will leave the country. But those who have no other place to go to, will need a reality where money can be made legally and there will be opportunities to invest and make profit. When employment will be created in this way, young people will not longer cross the Mediterranean or roam the jungles of Bosnia for better fortune.

The story of Begumpara is not a story of mere corruption, it is a sign of reaching the pinnacle of corruption. It is like the story of killing the goose that lays golden eggs. The migration to Begumpara is an indicator of true institutional collapse. There will be no other way to prevent institutional collapse if this mercury rises further. The future of those whose destination is Begumpara and of whose destination is Bangladesh, cannot be similar at all. If the vampires of Begumpara continue to suck the blood of the economy, hope for the future of Bangladesh will dwindle.

* Faruk Wasif is an assistant editor of Prothom Alo and a writer. He can be reached at faruk.wasif@prothomalo.com. This article has been rewritten for English edition of Prothom Alo by Shameem Reza and Farjana Liakat

