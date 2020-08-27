GDP Debate: Mr. Finance Minister, balance the sum please

The experts considered the GDP growth a tall tale, especially because of the ‘magic’ in the first eight and half months of the fiscal year that apparently upturned all the negative effects on an economy that had almost come to a halt in the last three and half months. There is another reason for this disbelief: the finance minister had allegedly inflated the growth rates when he was planning minister. BBS works under the planning ministry.

There’s a heated debate on about the GDP growth rate that the government declared for the 2019-20 fiscal. Quoting the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the government recently declared 5.24 per cent GDP growth in FY2019-20. Experts rather vociferously said this unbelievable rate of GDP was ‘manufactured’ in order to show the economic fallout of novel coronavirus pandemic was less due to the unprecedented disaster in the last five and half months from 17 March.

The five components of GDP are, consumption, investment, government spending, exports and imports. All these components were hit hard in the last three and half months of 2019-20 fiscal, statistics provided by the government said. The existence of most of the large, small and medium productive establishments of the country was at stake because of the slump in macro-level consumption in that time. The purchasing power of 90 per cent of the people shrunk and thousands lost their jobs. Almost 40 per cent of the people in the country are below poverty line now.

It is the government that said private investment has declined to 12 per cent of the total GDP in 2019-20 from 24 per cent in the previous fiscal year. The government has also acknowledged that revenue earnings were were Tk 840 billion less than the estimated sum in the 2019-20 budget. The Annual Development Programme (ADP) expenditure of that fiscal year was 80 per cent of the revised ADP, which is generally around 90-95 per cent, the government admitted.