Ganguly: PM Hasina is an amazing person

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who attended the first pink-ball test match between Bangladesh and India at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the statement while talking to reporters on Sunday, after the test match.

He told reporters: “Honourable prime minister is unbelievable. She is an amazing person. A prime minister saying that I will not go to the hotel, I will watch the entire day [first day of the match].

“One cannot imagine that. So, please send my love and well wishes to her.”

“I will go to Bangladesh on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday in March only for her, because she is really unbelievable.”

Bangladesh lost against India by an innings and 46 runs in the second match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 22 inaugurated the historic day-night Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Eden Gardens.