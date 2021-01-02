From democracy to a hybrid regime

According to the EIU report, among the South Asian countries, ‘flawed democracy’ prevails in India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Pakistan have ‘hybrid regimes.’ Afghanistan has an ‘authoritarian regime.’ EIU has been publishing these reports since 2006. BNP was in power in 2006 and Awami League in 2021. There has been no significant change in the index.

A country can’t be said to have democracy just because it has a free election. There were four more or less free and fair elections under caretaker governments in the country, as acknowledged at home and abroad. But the democratic system hasn’t been sustainable simply due to the stubborn and arrogant attitudes of the political leadership. The opposition has always sought for a solution on the streets, and the ruling party had wanted to capture and control all.

Two years has passed since the 2018 election and the opposition is calling for mid-term polls. According to the constitution, the election is to be held within 90 days from the end of the term. The parliament was dissolved before the end of term in 1988 and 1996. And in 2007, elections couldn’t be held even after the term was completed. Before the 10th parliamentary election, the Awami League termed it as an election for the sake of democratic continuity and gave assurances of another election to be held. That didn’t happen. The term of the 10th parliament completed and it is not yet time to talk about the term of the 11th.

Those who are calling for mid-term elections also realise that the government will not pay heed to their demand. And they do not have the capacity to use language that will force the government to oblige and comply. Whenever the elections may be held, if we fail to hold a free, fair and credible election even after 50 years of our independence, and if we remain stuck in a hybrid regime, what could be more painfully unfortunate?

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at sohrabhassan55@gmail.com. This article appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir

