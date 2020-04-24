Freed on presidential clemency, but involved in murder again

In response to a question about why the police filed the lawsuit then, the former MP said, the police, UP chairman and local people obey him (Nixon) as he is the MP now.

A local police source said Kazi Zafarullah requested police more than once not to file the case against Aslam Fakir.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, current MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon), said they protested during the decision of presidential clemency of Aslam Fakir. “But Kazi Zafarullah gave him a reception to show the local people how powerful he is, and how he has freed Aslam Fakir free. That gave him the courage to murder again.”

Prominent lawyer and constitution expert Shahdeen Malik told Prothom Alo that a sane person in no way can get presidential clemency. The law does not say so. Misuse of such power is shameful. It has to be ensured that culprit gets punishment. The whole thing has to be considered with due importance.

Aslam Fakir killed Manikdah union parishad chairman AKM Shahed alias Saheb Ali on 25 September 2003. Aslam Fakir and AKM Shahed were being elected as chairman of Manikdah union in turns. District and sessions judge awardedAslam Fakir death sentence which was upheld by the High Court.

Kashimpur Central Jail sources said Aslam Fakir applied for presidential clemency acknowledging his guilt on 19 May 2013. But that was not accepted on 13 October 2014 and 13 November of that year was fixed as the date to carry out the death sentence. District magistrate, police super and other officials were sent letters to remain present on the day. But on 12 November Aslam Fakir started behaving in a way that the jail documents described as “unnatural” or “sick”.

Following this, his death sentence was postponed and an application was sent for presidential clemency again.

Aslam death sentence was commuted to 14 years of imprisonment as the second application for presidential clemency was accepted on 26 February 2015. Nilufar Zafarullah MP, wife of Kazi Zafarullah, sent a letter to the home ministry for release of Aslam on 26 March 2015, under the clause of general clemency of prisoners on special days.

However, he was not released then. He was released on 25 August 2017 after serving for 13 years and two days at Gazipur High Security Jail.

