Free speech highly controlled on plea of COVID-19 in Bangladesh: HRW

Bangladesh doubled down on an authoritarian crackdown on free speech, arresting critics, and censoring media.

The Awami League-led government used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to carry out its agenda, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The US-based global rights body made the observations in its World Report 2020, released on Wednesday.

The report said, arrests under the abusive Digital Security Act (DSA) increased dramatically. Impunity for abuses by security forces, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, remained pervasive.

Regarding the report, law minister Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo over phone on Wednesday night that he couldn’t comment before reading the report.