FR Tower fire: Injured firefighter Sohel Rana dies

Firefighter Sohel Rana Collected

He had been flown to Singapore for better treatment Firefighter Sohel Rana, who sustained injuries during Banani’s FR Tower fire rescue operation, has died while undergoing treatment in Singapore. Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters duty officer Lima Khanam told the Dhaka Tribune that Sohel died around 2:17am (Bangladeshi time) on Monday.

Also Read- Injured firefighter Sohel Rana flies to Singapore for treatment

Confirming the matter, Fire Service Director (Operation and Maintenance) Major AKM Shakil Nawaz said procedures are ongoing to bring back his body to Bangladesh.

Sohel Rana of the Kurmitola Fire Service and Civil Defence, sustained serious injuries, on March 28, while rescuing people from Banani’s FR Tower fire. The fire claimed 26 lives and left many injured.

Critically-injured Sohel was taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. On April 5, he was flown to Singapore by an air ambulance for better treatment.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.