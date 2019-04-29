Four more BNP MPs take oath

Four of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s six MPs were sworn in on Monday, following the footstep of Zahidur Rahman, the MP of Thakurgaon-3 constituency, who took oath on 25 April.

The four are Md Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj -2 constituency, Md Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj -3, Ukil Abdussattar from Brahmanbaria-2 and Md Mosharraf Hossain from Bogra-4.

They entered the speaker’s office around 4:45pm.

It means BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is the only one yet to take the oath. BNP won six seats in the 11th parliamentary elections.

BNP, which contested the polls with Kamal Hossain-led Jatiya Oikya Front, had been demanding fresh elections rejecting the results of the polls.