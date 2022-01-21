Foreign ministry writes to BB, EC for investigation

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam confirmed the development to the media on Wednesday evening.
He said these two letters have been sent to the concerned authorities on Wednesday afternoon.
Md Shahriar Alam said, “Documents over the recruitment of lobbyists in the USA by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been sent to Bangladesh Bank. In a letter, we have requested the authorities concerned to take necessary measures if any violation is found after scrutinising the documents in the light of existing law.”