Floods may affect 7.5m people

it does not seem that The flood water level in the northern districts of the country has been declining, but heavy downpours have already begun along the upstream in India. The onrush of water from upstream may worsen the flood situation in the country further in two days, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Floods may worsen in the northern region and in Sylhet from Tuesday.

Development agencies, led by the United Nations, have conducted a joint survey on the impact of monsoon floods in Bangladesh and published the report on Saturday. It said 7.53 million people including 3.8 million women from 21 districts of the country can be affected by the ongoing floods. The disaster can permanently displace 2,833 people.