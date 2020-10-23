Flooding slows rice harvest in Asian hubs, pushes up domestic rates in Bangladesh

Flooding slowed rice harvest in most Asian hubs this week, pushing up export prices for the Vietnamese variety and domestic rates in Bangladesh, while Thai traders warned of a risk to fresh supply.

Vietnam’s 5 per cent broken rice <RI-VNBKN5-P1> prices edged up to $485-$495 per tonne on Thursday from $485-$490 last week.

“Recent rains in the Mekong Delta has hampered an ongoing harvest there, affecting domestic supplies,” said a trader in the Mekong province of An Giang.