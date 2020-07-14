Flood victims in dire straits in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat

Around three and a half lakh people living in the chars and shores of Brahmaputra, Teesta and Dharla rivers of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat are affected by floods.

Flood victims are in dire straits in the two districts, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting sources in the district administrations and Water Development Board.

Teesta water was flowing below the danger level at Teesta Barrage point in Hatibandha Upazila of Lalmonirhat since 6am today, but it is flowing 13 cm above the danger level at Kaunia point in Lalmonirhat sadar upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting sources.

The water of Dharla River is also flowing 19 cm above the danger level at Shimulbari point in the sadar since 6am.

Meanwhile, river water has increased in Kurigram as well.

The Dharla River has been flowing 100 cm above the danger level at Dharla River Bridge point in Kurigram sadar upazila from 6am.

The water level of Brahmaputra River is flowing at 85 cm above the danger level at Chilmari point and 81 cm above the danger level at Nunkhawa Ghat point in Kurigram.

Thirty villages remain flooded since yesterday afternoon as about 400 metres of Dharla’s alternative dyke collapsed in Sardob village of Holokhana union at Kurigram sadar upazila.

The communication system with the area has been cut off as a result. Two boats have been provided by the upazila administration for commute.

Omar Farooq, chairman of Holokhana Union Parishad in Kurigram Sadar Upazila said that he had appealed to the Water Development Board to protect the dyke before the flood, but no action was taken.

Due to the negligence of the WDB, the dyke collapsed and areas were flooded, he alleged.

On the other hand, eight villages at Gaddimari union of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat remain flooded by Teesta water.

Ariful Islam, executive engineer of the Kurigram WDB, said the dyke was already in poor condition.

It collapsed due to damage caused by locals, he claimed, adding that WDB officials are trying to prevent the other portion of the dyke from collapsing by dumping geo-bags.

SUNAMGANJ FLOOD

In Sunamganj, water of Surma river has been flowing above the danger level for the last five days. It was flowing 14 cm above the danger level this morning, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting sources.

Sahibur Rahman, executive engineer of Sunamganj WDB, said that Surma water was flowing 17 cm above danger level at Shologhor point and 23 cm above danger level at Shaktiyar Khal point on Friday.

But Water of Jadukata river went under the danger level after five days today.

If rain in India decreases proportionally, flood situation in Sunamganj will remain stable, he added.

Md Abdul Ahad, district administrator of Sunamganj said relief of Tk eight lakh and 345 metric tonnes of rice have been distributed among the victims on behalf of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.