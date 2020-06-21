Flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resume

Flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resumed on Sunday after over two months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, UNB reports.

“A Biman flight carrying 187 passengers left Dhaka for London at 12:02pm,” said Tahera Khandaker, director general manager (PR) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

A scheduled flight will leave Dhaka every week on Sunday and another will depart from London on each Monday, she added.