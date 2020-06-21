Flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resume

Flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resumed on Sunday after over two months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, UNB reports.
“A Biman flight carrying 187 passengers left Dhaka for London at 12:02pm,” said Tahera Khandaker, director general manager (PR) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
A scheduled flight will leave Dhaka every week on Sunday and another will depart from London on each Monday, she added.
Intending travellers are advised to contact helpline number- 01777715613-16.
On 16 June, flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh resumed after over two months of suspension.
On 1 June, civil aviation authority permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.