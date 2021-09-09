Five power plants add 779MW to national grid

Bangladesh currently has an electricity generation capacity of 25,235MW, including captive power, said Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources. Photo: Star/file

The government is all set to inaugurate four new power plants and an upgraded one, which will have the capacity to produce 779 megawatts of electricity.

The new plants are: Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Habiganj, Jhulda 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2 in Chattogram, Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant in Narayanganj, and Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant in Bagerhat.

Sylhet 150 MW Power Plant has been upgraded to 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant.

All five plants are already connected to the national grid, according to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the plants through videoconferencing from Gono Bhaban in Dhaka on September 12, Saiful Hasan Chowdhury, director for public relations at BPDB, told The Daily Star.

“The government is working to provide people with an uninterrupted electricity supply,” said Habibur Rahman, power secretary.

Bangladesh currently has an electricity generation capacity of 25,235MW, including captive power, Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources told Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, a news agency.