Five Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

Meanwhile, the religious affairs ministry issued a public notice last week, saying that “Islam encourages performing Eid prayer at Eidgah or open ground. But considering the health safety, worshipers are being instructed to perform prayers at mosques, following social distancing. If necessary, more than one jamaat will be arranged at different time slots.”

“Apart from this, all the health guidelines must be followed by the devotees, if failing, government authorities and police will take legal action,” according to the public notice.

Following are the health and safety guidelines, one must adhere to for performing Eid prayer at mosques:

Carpets will not be used on the floor of the mosques. The floors must be cleaned with antiseptic five times on the day, following each prayer. Worshipers must bring their own prayer mats and caps.

Hand sanitizers or handwashing soaps and water must be kept in front of the mosques so that everyone can wash their hands before entering. Everyone must wear masks inside the mosque.

Ablution must be performed before going to the mosque.

Worshippers standing in the same line must maintain a distance of at least three feet from each other. Lines must not be formed in consecutive rows, but alternate rows.

Children, the elderly, the sick, and those engaged in the service of patients cannot participate in the congregation.