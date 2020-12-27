First phase of municipal elections: Will the people’s right to vote be ensured?

The election has three phases – pre-vote, voting and post-vote. In order to make any election free, fair and credible, it is necessary to keep the field level in all three phases. The most important of these is that every contesting candidate must have an election agent in each booth to prevent vote rigging during the voting. In recent elections only election agents of ruling party candidates have been seen at polling stations while agents of any other candidate are not allowed to enter. In this situation the election turned into a farce. Despite the opposition’s allegations, the election commission did not take any effective action. The officials in charge parrot the words ‘action will be taken if any complaint is received’.

If the Election Commission fails to ensure the right of voters to vote in the 24 municipal elections, another farce will be staged in the name of elections, which will further undermine the democratic and electoral system.