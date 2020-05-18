Ferry service at Paturia-Daulatdia ghat suspended due to risk of spreading coronavirus

Ferry service on the Paturia-Daulatdia route has been suspended in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as there is an excessive pressure of passenger-flow at Paturia ghat in Manikganj.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation took the decision around 11:00am today following a request from the district administration, our Manikganj correspondent reports.

The ferries have been kept in the middle of the Padma river, said Jillur Rahman, deputy managing director (Aricha zone) of BIWTC, adding that those ferries will be brought back to the terminal after authorities lift the suspension.

Rifat Rahman Shamim, superintendent of police in Manikganj, said the movement of people could not be controlled though there is a restriction on public transport movement.

Police yesterday set up a check-post at Golra on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Manikganj to control the movement of people, he said. Despite this, people were heading to Paturia ghat, he added.