Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar again

A ferry hit pillar number 10 of the Padma Bridge today.

The ferry, named Kakoli, hit the pile cap of the pillar around 6:45am, on its way from Banglabazar Ghat to Shimulia Ghat, said Officer Md Badal Hosen, the inland master of the ferry.

The incident occurred on the day State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is visiting Shimulia-Banglabazar waterway.

On August 9, another ferry had hit the same pillar.

The incident happened due to strong wind and current in the river, said Md Badal Hosen.

No commuters and vehicles were harmed. The ferry was taken to Shimulia Ghat Workshop for repair, he said.

The pile cap of the pillar did not sustain any damage due to today’s incident, said Abdul Kader, executive engineer of Padma Bridge.