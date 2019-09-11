Fakhrul says conspiracy going on to put country in ‘danger’

Citing Indian minister’s statements on Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said a profound conspiracy is on to put Bangladesh in danger.

“No Bangladeshi went to India after the liberation war in 1971,” said the BNP leader while addressing a human chain organised in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday demanding the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul said, “Threats are being issued from Assam that Bangladeshis will be sent back to their home. We want to say clearly that no Bangladeshis went to India after the liberation war.”

“We call upon people to get united to resist those who snatched all of our rights, including the voting one,” reports UNB quoting BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He further said, “We all, irrespective of party and opinion, must be vocal to protect our independence and uphold the spirit of liberation war. We’ll surely be able to defeat the current monstrous regime through launching a greater movement in the days to come.”

The BNP leader said the government has put the country in a dangerous situation by destroying democracy as it does not love people.

Party leaders and activists holding banners, festoons and placards joined the programme and chanted various slogans to have their chief freed from jail.

Apart from Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members — Moudud Ahmed, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Nazrul Islam Khan — addressed the programme.

On Sunday, Fakhrul announced the programme demanding the release of Khaleda and her proper treatment.

The party is also scheduled to stage similar programmes on Thursday in all districts and metropolitan cities to press home for the demand.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was sent to jail after a special court convicted her in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on 8 February 2018.

She has been receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) since 1 April.