Fakhrul: Losing democracy and rights is a problem for the nation

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said losing democracy and rights is a not only a difficulty for his party but also a big problem for the whole nation.

He made the statement while addressing a discussion meeting on “Torture and Woman: Present Scenario” at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Fakhrul said: “We are not living in a democratic country anymore; it has turned into a fascist state. Losing democracy and rights is a problem for nation, not only for BNP. Characteristics of democracy have totally vanished in Bangladesh through the recently held general election.”

Mentioning that the 11th parliament is not elected by the people’s mandate, he claimed: “This parliament will never speak about the violence against women- which is going on nationwide- as it involves the ruling party members.”

“This government has successfully established the atmosphere of fear among all levels of people. Now people do not even want to talk anymore in buses, restaurants or public places,” he further claimed.

Fakhrul furthered: “We have to re-establish democracy and people’s rights in Bangladesh.

The woman who was gang-raped by ruling party supporters in Noakhali’s Subarnachar upazila still has not got justice.”

Fakrul urged the media to highlight the incidents of violence and oppression against women in Bangladesh in recent times.