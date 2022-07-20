Fake Covid certificates: Sabrina, Ariful, 6 others sentenced to 11 years in jail

A Dhaka court today (July 19, 2022) sentenced eight people, including JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.

The other convicts are Sabrina’s husband and JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury, Executive Officer Shafiqul Islam, graphic designer Humayun Kabir Himu and four other employees – Himu’s wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplob Das.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain handed down the sentence in presence of the convicts at a packed courtroom.

In the judgment, the magistrate said the prosecution was able to prove the charges brought against all the accused of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to the complainant beyond doubt and thus were given the punishment.

The magistrate also fined them Tk 11,000 each, in default of which they will have to suffer 11 months more in jail.

In the judgment, the magistrate said the time that the convicts have already spent in jail will be deducted from their sentence.