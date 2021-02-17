Exclusive interview: They have no jurisdiction to revoke Zia’s Bir Uttam title: Hafizuddin

I think this is the outcome of political vengeance of the ruling party. Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council has no jurisdiction to take this decision. Their responsibility is to make a list of genuine freedom fighters and ensure the benefits and facilities that the state provides. It is not their function to revoke the title of an army officer. They cannot do that. If the title is revoked it will not affect Ziaur Rahman, rather those who will take this decision will be hated by the nation. The image of Ziaur Rahman in the heart of the people will remain everlasting. The propaganda that is being circulated that Ziaur Rahman was involved in the murder of Bangabandhu is a blatant lie and ill-motivated. When murderer Faruk came home in 1977 and was conspiring, Zia forced him to leave the country.