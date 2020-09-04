Exclusive interview: Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled: ‘Banks are not a place for politics’

Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled is a former banker. He was the managing director of several state-owned and private banks. He was also the deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank. He speaks at length to Prothom Alo about various issues of the banking sector.

When Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled worked in the banking sector back in the sixties, they had no idea about anything called ‘default loan’. Now the banks are weighed down upon heavily by the burden of default loans.

Talking about his experience, he said, “I was on training in Karachi in 1963, I had joined Habib Bank. During our training we weren’t taught much about loan default. Only towards the end there was a topic on default loans. In the afternoons we would be taken to the bank branch to see practically whatever we were taught. Someone had been given the responsibility to decide on which branch we would be taken. We would normally be taken to a mid-sized branch which wouldn’t be too crowded. But this gentleman couldn’t find single mid-sized branch where he could give us examples of default loans. It was decided that we would be taken to a big branch. That Habib Bank branch in Karachi said one of the loans had gone into default, but things had been discussed and it would be adjusted. So if we wanted to see it, we would have to go immediately. That was the first time I learn about default loans.”