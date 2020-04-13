Ensure proper distribution of relief goods among the poor

It is very regrettable that every day we hear stories of government-backed people looting relief goods, especially rice. As per a report published in Prothom Alo on Sunday, at least seven people, including four leaders of Awami League and Krishak League, have been arrested and 95,000 kilograms of rice have been seized. We can imagine how some people are using their political influence all over the country, even in this time of disaster. This has to stop. The culprits have to be handed exemplary punishment so that no one dares to do this again.