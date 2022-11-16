Energypac subsidiary to sell entire stake in power plant

A subsidiary of Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has decided to sell its entire stake in an electricity plant.

EPGL is the parent company of Energypac Power Venture Ltd (EPVL), which holds 51 per cent stake in Energypac Power Venture Thakurgaon Ltd (EPVTL), a heavy fuel oil-based 115-megawatt independent power plant.

EPVL has decided to sell off the entire stake in EPVTL. And the board of directors of EPGL agreed with the decision and forwarded it to the annual general meeting for final approval, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Shares of EPGL traded at Tk 34.50 on the DSE yesterday, unchanged from a day earlier.