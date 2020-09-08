Embezzling funds from 4 NBFIs: Halder wants to return home, refund money

Proshanta Kumar Halder, who fled the country after allegedly siphoning around Tk 3,500 crore from four non-banking financial institutions, now wants to return home and refund the money he embezzled from one of those.

Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance, recently wrote to International Leasing and Financial Services (ILFSL) — one of the four NBFIs — saying he would return home and settle liabilities with the firm if he is provided with proper security.

ILFSL’s counsel Mahfuzur Rahman Milon submitted the letter with an application to the High Court yesterday for its directive in this regard.

The HC ordered the firm to inform it when Halder would return to Bangladesh for settling his transactions and liabilities with the firm.

According to Canadian media reports, Halder is now staying in Toronto. He is director of P&L Hal Holding Inc, a Canadian corporation.

The court said it would pass necessary orders for ensuring Halder’s security if it is informed of the specific date of his return. Orders will be given in the presence of the attorney general and the lawyers of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh Bank and the ILFSL.

He would be in custody of the court upon his return to make sure that he refunds the public money, the HC said.

The three other NBFIs from which Halder allegedly embezzled crores of taka are People’s Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.

In an investigation, the central bank found that Tk 1,596 crore was transferred from ILFSL in violation of the rules through 48 accounts of various organisations related to the directors and shareholders of the firm, according to BB officials.

Halder came under the limelight during the anti-casino drives last year. The ACC opened investigation into the involvement of 43 people, including Halder, in the illegal casino business.

The government issued a travel ban on him on October 3 last year. But he managed to flee the country.

The ACC on January 8 this year filed a case against Halder on charges of illegally amassing wealth worth Tk 275 crore.

Following a petition filed by two depositors, the HC on January 21 directed the BB and all private banks to freeze the accounts of Halder, his five relatives, Bank Asia’s former managing director Erfanudidn Ahmed and Halder’s aide Uzzal Kumar Nondi for allegedly misappropriating funds.

The HC ordered the government to seize the passports of 20 people, including Halder, his wife Susmita Saha and his brother Pritish Kumar Halder.

The court also directed the authorities not to allow transfer of any of their movable and immovable properties, including stock, cash and cars, to any persons or entities until the disposal of the case.