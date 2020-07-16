Eight die, nearly 2.25m affected by floods in 18 districts

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman on Thursday said the flood situation in nine districts including Faridpur, Munshiganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Shariatpur may worsen further in the next 24 hours.

Enamur told the media that eight people have so far died in the floods that have affected nearly 2.25 million people of 487,376 families in 18 districts.

He informed this in the light of a report from the flood forecasting and warning centre under Water Development Board (WDB) at a virtual press conference from the secretariat on the overall flood situation.