ECNEC okays Tk 41.23b project to build homes for insolvent FFs

The government Tuesday approved a TK 4,123 crore project for constructing 30,000 homes for insolvent valiant freedom fighters and family members of the martyred and deceased war heroes in a bid to uplift their socioeconomic condition, reports BSS.

The approval came from a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today with its chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The premier chaired the meeting from her official Ganobhaban residence while ministers, state ministers and secretaries concerned joined it from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Of the approved six projects, three are new while three others are revised projects. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari said that the meeting approved a total of six projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 5,619.46 crore.