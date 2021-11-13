EC sends election into ‘exile’

There is neither any discipline within the political parties of our country nor is there democracy or transparency. In such a context the decision of holding Union Parishad elections under the electoral symbols of the parties was not correct. This has given root to a poisonous tree in the lowest rung of the local government. As a result, nomination ‘business’ abounds there. Blood is being shed, people are dying, clashing and injuring others over the elections.

Political parties in Bangladesh try all-out to eliminate their opponents from the “field” during voting. BNP is not contesting in the ongoing UP elections formally. As a result, there is no need as such to drive them away from the voting field. Rather, clashes are breaking out between the candidates nominated by ruling Awami League and the rebel candidates of the party. No one is leaving the ground as both are powerful. The result is wielding influence, occupying the polling booths and bloodshed.