EC search panel may be unveiled today

The search committee, which will suggests names for the appointments of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners, is likely to be formed by the president today, sources said.

As per the law passed in parliament on Thursday, the search committee will recommend the names to the president.

The committee will be comprised of six members, including a female. It will be headed by a judge of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, who will be nominated by the chief justice.

Sources said either Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, who is currently on leave, or Justice Obaidul Hassan is most likely to be made the committee head.

Justice Obaidul was a member of the search committee formed in 2017 before the last general election in 2018.

The five other members will include a High Court judge, to be nominated by the CJ, the comptroller and auditor general, the chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission and two distinguished citizens nominated by the president. Among the two, one will be female, as per the law.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury is currently the comptroller and auditor general. Md Sohorab Hossain is the PSC chairman.

Sources said former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder is likely to be named as one of the two distinguished citizens, if he agrees. The female member could be a public university teacher.

The search committee will get 15 working days to recommend names, according to the law.

The committee can propose two names to the president for the post of CEC. It can also recommend two persons against each of the commissioner’s post.

The tenure of the current EC, led by KM Nurul Huda, expires on February 14.