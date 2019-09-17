DUCSU VP Nur demands GS Rabbani’s resignation

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) vice president Nurul Haque Nur on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the student body’s general secretary Golam Rabbani on allegations of corruption and extortion.

He made the demand while talking to newsmen at his office at DUCSU building, reports news agency UNB.

Nur pointed out that Rabbani was relieved from his Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) post after allegations of corruptions were brought against him.

“He has no moral right to remain the GS of DUCSU,” Nur said.

The DUCSU VP further said he already met the university’s vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman and informed him about the matter in writing.

“I’ve asked him to call a meeting and take a decision in this regard as several student organisations also demanded Rabbani’s resignation,” Nur said.

Describing Rabbani a corrupt and immoral person, Nur said: “I hope he’ll resign soon. If he doesn’t, then we’ll take steps against him.”

Former BCL president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon resigned from Dhaka University senate on Monday following his removal from the post of BCL president amid allegations of irregularities.