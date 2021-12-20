DSE turnover drops to below Tk 800 crore again

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped to under the Tk 800-crore-mark again today as the index continued falling the whole day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, eroded 84 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 6,873.

Turnover, one of the important indicators of the stock market, fell 2 per cent to Tk 786 crore, which was Tk 807 crore the previous day.

Eastern Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Asia Insurance, Bangladesh National Insurance, Khan Brothers’ PP Woven Bag, and Shurwid Industries.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 73 crore changing hands followed by One Bank, Sonali Paper, Fortune Shoes, and Active Fine Chemicals.

SS Steel shed mostly that dropped 8.84 per cent followed by Aramit Cement, Fortune Shoes, Beach Hatchery, and Aziz Pipes.

At the DSE, 87 stocks advanced, 266 fell and 25 remained the same.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, lost 336 points, or 1.67 per cent, before ending the day at 19,738.

Among 285 traded stocks, 63 rose, 204 fell and 18 remained unchanged.