DSE to resume trading on May 10 even if government extends holidays

The Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday decided in principle to resume trading on the bourse on May 10, subject to the intensity of coronavirus crisis in the country.

The board decided that if the government did not extend the ongoing holidays beyond May 5, the bourse’s trading would resume on May 7.

But, if the government extends the holiday after May 5, the bourse would resume trading on May 10, according to a decision of a meeting of the board of directors of the DSE on Thursday.

The DSE sought the market regulator’s consent in this regard.

DSE director Minhaj Mannan Emon told New Age that the small-scale investors were facing difficulties as they were not being able to withdraw necessary funds as trading on the stock exchange had remained shut since March 26.

Foreign investors may also lose confidence if the suspension is extended further, he said.

The government declared general holidays from March 25 to May 5 in phases to reduce risk of coronavirus infection in the country, and the stock exchange went with the government decision, he said.