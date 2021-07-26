DSCC: Bridge leading to a dead end being built at a cost of Tk 50m

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is constructing a bridge at a cost of around Tk 50 million in a place without roads where human settlements have not been developed yet.

That remote place is known as the “Shesh Matha” of Manda area in the capital’s Khilgaon.

There are allegations that the DSCC is building the bridge for a private housing project with tax payers’ money.

The bridge is being constructed over a canal. It is 30 metres long and 9.8 metres wide. The bridge also has 45-metre connecting roads on both sides.