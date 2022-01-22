Draft law for constitution of EC has lacking: Ex-CEC Shamsul Huda

Former chief election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda on Saturday said there are lacking in the draft law being formulated to constitute the election commission.

The proposed law has to be amended to a great extent, he added.

ATM Shamsul Huda made the remark in a debate on ‘formation of acceptable election commission depends on the willingness of the political parties’.

Debate for Democracy organised this shadow parliamentary debate at the Film Development Corporation in the capital on Saturday.