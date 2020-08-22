‘Double parking charge’: Trade thru’ Burimari land port suspended

Exporters and importers went on strike on Burimari land port in Lalmonirhat today after port authorities allegedly doubled parking charges without giving any prior notice.

The strike has resulted in suspension of port activities since noon.

Traders, truck drivers and workers have been protesting since 12:00pm over the new charges, said Shamim Ahmed, an importer and exporter at the Burimari land port.

He said they had been paying Tk 300 per vehicle as parking charges but today the rate had been hiked to Tk 600 without any prior announcement, our Lalmonirhat correspondent reports quoting traders.

“We are not interested in giving more charges without discussion,” Shamim said.

Ruhul Amin Babul, convener of the Burimari Land Port Clearing and Forwarding Agents (C&F) Association, said the matter is being discussed with the port authorities.

However, Shaheen Alam, traffic inspector at Burimari land port, denied the issue of doubling charges for vehicle parking.

“If the charge is increased at the customs yard, the traders and stakeholders will be informed in advance,” he added.