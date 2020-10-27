‘Don’t retire’: ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle still IPL force at 41

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is proving he’s still a threat at 41 after the “Universe Boss” smashed a second half-century in five games for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Gayle, who holds the IPL record for sixes, cracked 51 off 29 deliveries including five over the ropes as Punjab thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to rise into the top four.

It was a typically explosive innings from the dreadlocked star, who plies his trade in Twenty20 leagues around the world after putting international cricket on a back-burner.