Don’t resort to arson again in name of movement, Quader to BNP

The meeting was organised by the party’s relief and social welfare sub-committee at the party’s central office.
Referring to the BNP’s series of meetings as part of what he alleged the conspiracy, Quader said, “It seems that there is a conspiracy to indulge in arson violence again in the name of the movement.”
He sounded a warning saying that if BNP resorts to violence and disrupt the development works of Sheikh Hasina, then “We are ready to give a befitting reply together with people.”
Quader blasted BNP secretary general’s Mirza Fakhrul for saying that the prime minister’s visit to the US has not been successful.
“You have no information. You haven’t read the New York Times. Every statement of the prime minister, including the speech at the UN general assembly, has been praised by the world leaders,” Quader said dismissing Fakhrul’s comments.
Quader said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina called for the eradication of corona vaccine inequality and asked to ensure vaccines for everyone.