Don’t publish reports that jeopardise Bangladesh-Italy ties: foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the print and electronic media in Bangladesh not to publish news that may impact the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Italy.

The ministry also said the Prime Minister of Italy never mentioned “virus bombs” — referring to any community — during his interview with a Spanish TV Channel.

It urged the media to check the authenticity while running any news that may have negative impact on bilateral relations, including on the Bangladeshi expatriate community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also requested the print and electronic media to create awareness among Bangladeshi diaspora all over the world, including the passengers departing from Bangladesh, for their sympathetic understanding of the local situations, and for adherence to the rules and regulations of the local governments.