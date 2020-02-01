‘Does voter turnout matter in results?’ — EC Mahbub asks

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said the voter turnout was less than 25 percent till last reported in the elections to the Dhaka north and south city corporations held today.

He, however, remarked whether it matters to the election results.

“Till last reported, less than 25 percent votes were cast in the elections to DNCC and DSCC,” EC Mahbub said.

“But does that matter in the election results?” he also asked.

EC Mahbub came up with the remark in a statement this evening after the voting ended.

He also said that activists of only one political party were seen on the voting field.

“I visited 12 polling centers since 10:00am to 2:00pm today. I did not find any agent of other mayor candidates except those of the ruling party nominated candidates at these 12 centres. Ten percent votes were cast between 8:00am and 1:30pm at those polling centres.”

“I don’t know why the other parties were absent on the voting field,” he said.

He also expressed shock at the violation of the electoral code of conduct after the election schedule was declared.

“If any action is not taken against the violations of the electoral code of conduct, it hardly matters if a code of conduct exists,” he lamented.

EC Mahbub, however, said the election was peaceful, as no clash or bloodshed happened other than some isolated incidents.

“The biggest achievement of this election held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) is that 100 percent votes were not cast at any centre,” he said.

“Also, there was no scope to stuffing ballot boxes on the night before the election day due to the use of EVMs,” he also said.

Now the Election Commission cannot be blamed for any of these issues, EC Mahbub added.