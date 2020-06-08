DMP commissioner’s striking letter to the IGP about corruption

We commend the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner for writing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), requesting him to take action against a joint commissioner of the unit for offering him a bribe. The DMP chief termed the joint commissioner “a corrupt officer” in the letter, mentioning that there were graft allegations against him over various purchases and sought his immediate transfer.

It is a rare occasion when a head of DMP directly brings allegations against a police high-up. However, we wonder why he has sought the officials’ transfer only. Why didn’t he request for his suspension or even more severe action by bringing criminal charges against him for seeking a bribe? Even so, we would like to compliment the DMP chief for taking a step that we do not often hear of. And we all know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are lots of incidents of corruption inside the police force which have never been looked into. Now that the case has come up where corruption charges were brought against a DMP joint commissioner by none other than the DMP commissioner, it cannot be taken lightly.

According to a high official of the DMP, the official in question was posted as deputy commissioner of DMP back in 2012 and then worked as the DC (Finance), DC (Logistic) and then promoted to a joint commissioner of the unit. During these eight years, allegations rose against him for financial corruption but no step was taken against him.

Therefore, we urge the newly appointed IGP, who, upon assuming office declared that he would work hard to rid the police force of corruption, to take action against the official concerned. We would also want him to take this as an opportunity to start a reform process that will address the bigger question of corruption within the police force. This could be a historic task that he will perform which will positively contribute to making the police force morally stronger and more committed to people’s welfare and security. It will also improve the public image of the police.