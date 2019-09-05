Diplomats wanted to know about country’s overall situation: Kamal

Coalition of opposition parties, Jatiya Oikya Front, led by Kamal Hossain, on Wednesday briefed foreign diplomats about the country’s latest situation and some other political issues, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s health condition and barrister Mainul Hosein’s jailing.

The two-hour briefing that began at 10:00am was held at BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan’s Gulshan residence in the capital, reports UNB.

Apart from Kamal Hossain, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, its standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Gano Forum executive president Subrata Chowdhury were also present here.

Diplomats from different countries, including the USA, the UK, the EU, Canada, and UNDP, attended the briefing.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Kamal said they discussed with the diplomats about the country’s latest political situation. “They (diplomats) wanted to know from us about the country’s overall situation, and we presented our views.”

Kamal said the country’s people as well as foreigners know what kind of national election was held in the country on 30 December last year. “The foreign envoys have heard our statements in this regard.”

Abdur Rob said they exchanged views with the diplomats over various political issues of the country.

Subrata Chowdhury said the diplomats took note of their statements, but they did not make any comment on the political issues.

Another Oikya Front leader, wishing anonymity, said they informed the diplomats about Khaleda Zia’s falling health condition, and development in her cases, sending former caretaker government adviser Mainul Hosein to jail, harassment of BNP leaders in various ‘false’ cases and their alliance’s stance on the last general election.