Dhaka’s air quality ‘very unhealthy’

Dhaka, one of the most polluted cities in the world, ranked third worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday afternoon, UNB reports.

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘very unhealthy’ as the capital city had an AQI score of 247 at 12:23 pm.

When the AQI score is between 201 and 300, every city dweller is likely to be affected.

Delhi of India and Lahore of Pakistan occupied the first and second place in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 282 and 273 respectively.