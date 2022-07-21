Dhaka stocks keep falling

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened lower today as most shares fell, extending the losses that the key index has witnessed in the previous six sessions amid deepening economic uncertainty.

The DSEX Index, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, stood at 6,114 at 11:56am, down 39 points or 0.63 per cent.

It lost 63.71 points, or 1.02 per cent, yesterday and 87.39 points, or 1.39 per cent, on Monday.

The DSES Index, which represents Shariah-based companies listed on the bourse, fell 0.52 per cent to 1,341 today, while the DS30 Index, which consists of the blue-chip companies, declined 0.60 per cent to 2,199.

Of the securities that changed hands in the first two hours of trading, 66 advanced, 270 declined and 42 did not see any price movement.

Turnover stood at Tk 364 crore.