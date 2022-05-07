Dhaka, Delhi to work together for regional dev

Bangladesh and India will work together to strengthen regional cooperation and development — an initiative that comes in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis and Covid-19 pandemic that have seriously affected the supply chains and disrupted economies.

“We have discussed the issue with India during the recent visit of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar. We discussed how to strengthen regional cooperation. We will be holding more regional meetings,” said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday. He said initially the two countries are discussing and then eventually it will be expanded to the other South Asian countries.

“Our prime minister wants not only the development of Bangladesh but also the regional development and cooperation because it is more sustainable,” Momen said.

During his one-day visit to Dhaka on April 28, Jaishankar also spoke of improving regional value chain and energy cooperation, especially hydropower, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN).

The foreign minister said this at a ceremony at the State Guest House Padma in the capital.

The event was organised to hand over a few boxes of medicine as a token to Sri Lankan High Commissioner Prof Sudharshan DS Seneviratne as part of Bangladesh’s decision to donate medical supplies as gifts worth Tk 20 crore to Sri Lanka that is facing one of the worst financial crises ever.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque was also present at the programme.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE TO SRI LANKA

State-owned company — Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL), and Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) contributed medicines worth Tk 10 crore each for the donation to Sri Lanka.

The medical supplies are expected to reach Sri Lanka within a few days.

The donation comes when Sri Lanka sharply increased prices of commonly used medication as it struggles to deal with an economic crisis. Antibiotics, certain painkillers and medication for heart conditions are among those hit by a 40 percent mark-up.

Sri Lankans have had to take short courses of medicines or look overseas for supplies, reports BBC.

Earlier, Bangladesh supported Sri Lanka by providing $200 million through currency swapping arrangement.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Foreign Minister Momen said the gift is the expression of solidarity and friendship between the two countries that are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Noting that every country is facing challenges of its own in varied degrees, Momen said mutual collaboration is much more essential than ever before in this trying time.

The dual impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, its resultant supply-chain disruption and the war between Russia and Ukraine have distorted the global economy, he said.

He assured that Bangladesh stands ready to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Prof Sudharshan expressed gratitude for the friendly gesture, noting that Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and committed to further strengthening it in the coming days.

BAPI President Nazmul Hassan, MP, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and officials from EDCL and health ministry also were present.