Dhaka bourse’s index hits two-month low

The Daily Star

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped to a two-month low today as investors remained on the sideline.

The DSEX fell 50 points, or 0.73 per cent, from the previous trading day to hit 6,855 points. Earlier on August 28, the index hit 6,823.

At the bourse, 49 companies’ stocks rose, 303 fell and 15 remained same.

Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Meghna Pet Industries, Shyampur Sugar Mills, Fareast Finance, and Gemini Sea Foods.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh became the top traded stock with shares worth Tk 222 crore changing hands followed by NRB Commercial Bank, Alif Industries, Fortune Shoes, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

Quasem Industries shed mostly that dropped 6.83 per cent followed by Prime Textiles, Zaheen Spinning Mills, First Finance and Bangladesh Monospool Paper Processing.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today. The CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, dropped 119 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 20,078.

Among 288 traded stocks, 64 advanced, 207 dropped and 17 remained the same.