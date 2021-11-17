Dhaka bourse ends day with a 115-point rise

The Dhaka bourse’s benchmark index, the DSEX, stormed to cross the 7,000 points level as it ended the day with a rise of 115 points.

The index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose 115 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 7,056.

Turnover at the premier bourse rose around 5 per cent from the previous day to hit Tk 1,491 crore today.

At the DSE, 219 stocks rose, 130 fell and 27 remained unchanged.

AB Bank topped the gainers’ list with a 9.93 per cent hike in price followed by ACME Pesticides, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Sena Kalyan Insurance, and Information Services Networks.

Renata shed mostly that dropped 8.81 per cent followed by Bangaldesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, National Feed Mills, Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics and Pacific Denims.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 144 crore changing hands followed by IFIC Bank, Brac Bank, Square Pharmaceuticals, and Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

The Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, rose 315 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 20,638.

Among the traded 290 companies, 150 advanced, 113 fell and 27 remained unchanged.